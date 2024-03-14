D'Andre Swift is big ‘Justin Fields fan,' but hasn't heard from QB since joining Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- D'Andre Swift shared a locker room with Justin Fields during the quarterback's freshman season at Georgia in 2018 and is good friends with the Bears' current starting signal-caller.

But despite his relationship with Fields, Swift, who signed a three-year contract with the Bears at the start of free agency, hasn't heard from the Georgia-turned-Ohio-State product.

"Justin's my guy," Swift said Thursday at Halas Hall before revealing that he has not heard from Fields since becoming a Bear.

That Fields hasn’t reached out to his former teammate to at the very least congratulate him on signing with the Bears is noteworthy given the state of the Bears’ quarterback situation.

The quarterback question has lorded over the entire offseason.

Fields showed growth in 2023, but the Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft via the Carolina Panthers, and all signs point to them selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with that selection.

Swift has always seen greatness in Fields, dating back to the quarterback's high school days in Georgia, and believes the best is yet to come for the 25-year-old.

"I've always been a Justin Fields fan," Swift said. "From Georgia to when he was in high school once I first found out about him. I feel like he hasn't even touched the ceiling of who he can be. I'm excited to see him keep going."

Swift joins a backfield that already has Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. The Georgia product said the Bears didn't assure him that he'd be the starter. However, the three-year, $24 million contract the Bears gave him suggests he will enter training camp as the top back.

"It's a great running back room," Swift said. "I was real familiar with it before I got here. A lot of talent in the running back room. However it play out, I don't expect anything coming into it. I'm going to come here and work and earn whatever role that they have for me."

The Bears envision that role as the lead back behind whoever they tab as their franchise quarterback.

But Swift is in the dark, like everyone else, regarding the Bears' plans at quarterback.

"Nah," Swift said, laughing when asked if he had any information to share about the decision that lies ahead.

"That's a decision for the people up in those offices. I can't really focus on that too much. I Have to worry about my job and my task at hand. I'm sure that's a decision that they will make."

In 42 days, the Bears will go on the clock, and everyone, including Swift, will finally have a firm answer.

