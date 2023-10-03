Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet & Co. come up with well-executed celebration of the year

Check out this miraculously timed touchdown celebration

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Against the Broncos last Sunday, Cole Kmet scored two touchdowns on passes from Justin Fields.

On one of the plays, he ran a beautiful fly route, casting a wide open net for Fields to throw to him. Fields delivered, and in a swift motion, Kmet and two sideline workers executed an insanely well-timed celebration.

Check out the video.

Immediately, Kmet drops the ball to find one guy pretending to throw a baseball pitch at him. Kmet swings away at the air ball as another guy imitates a home run robbery attempt at the wall.

Amazing execution.

The celebration couldn't have been timed better. And the NFL X (Twitter) account couldn't help but notice the magic, either.

Hopefully, more celebrations like that are in line for Kmet this season.

