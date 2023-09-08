Bears Twitter roasts Matt Nagy after Chiefs' surprising loss to Lions

The Chicago Bears are already a half-game down in the NFL standings, and many people think a former Bears head coach is partially to blame.

The Detroit Lions picked up a 21-20 upset victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night to open the 2023 season.

Patrick Mahomes certainly didn't get as much help as he's come to expect. Star tight end Travis Kelce was on the sideline and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones was in the stands. Mahomes' receivers, particularly Kadarius Toney, hung him out to dry, and he finished the night 21-for-39 passing with 226 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a pick-six that slipped right through Toney's fingers.

Still, Bears fans turned their attention to a familiar face holding a playsheet.

Thursday marked Matt Nagy's first game on an NFL sideline since the Bears fired him following the 2021 season. The Chiefs hired Nagy as offensive coordinator, a role he held with the team in 2017 before becoming the Bears' head coach, to fill in for Eric Bieniemy, who is now the offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders.

The Chiefs' offense wasn't expected to be at full throttle without Kelce, but some uninspiring playcalling on Thursday gave Bears fans déjà vu.

Tell me Matt Nagy is the OC without TELLING ME Matt Nagy is the OC pic.twitter.com/PnHl09dCpu — Tommy Gahan (@tommysgahan) September 8, 2023

Bears fans watching Matt Nagy screw up another team’s offense pic.twitter.com/gpLwi5yMwz — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) September 8, 2023

This kind of feels like what it would’ve been like to watch Patrick Mahomes and Matt Nagy togehter on the Bears. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) September 8, 2023

You just saw how Matt Nagy made the best QB in the league look pedestrian as Chad Henne did when he played for the Chiefs...



So I don't want to hear anybody else saying Justin Fields was not hindered by that goofball.



COACHING MATTERS!!!! 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/fmqlCnhCkw — Danikin (@Danikin_DG3) September 8, 2023

Every Bears fan knows exactly what plays are Matt Nagy plays in this game — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) September 8, 2023

andy reid and matt nagy when someone tells them they can get a first down by handing the ball off normally pic.twitter.com/qsCM6QwXsH — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) September 8, 2023

Nagy will get a chance at some redemption in Week 2 when the Chiefs face the Jaguars in Jacksonville in Week 2.