Bears schedule leaks tracker: Rumors, official announcements and reports for 2024 season

The Bears and the rest of the other 31 teams in the NFL will hit send on their long-awaited schedule release videos on Wednesday night, starting at 7 p.m. But as is tradition, games have started to leak out, whether they be official announcements from the league or rumors from beat reporters.

We’re going to track it all throughout the day, so bookmark this page if you want periodic sneak peeks for what might come to pass later this evening.

BEARS 2024 SCHEDULE LEAKS

WEEK 1: vs. Tennessee Titans (via Chicago Tribune)

WEEK 2: at Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football (via Will Kunkel)

WEEK 3: at Indianapolis Colts (via Dan Wiederer)

WEEK 4:

WEEK 5:

WEEK 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London (OFFICIAL)

WEEK 7:

WEEK 8:

WEEK 9:

WEEK 10:

WEEK 11:

WEEK 12: at Minnesota Vikings (via Chicago Tribune)

WEEK 13: at Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving (via Dan Wiederer)

WEEK 14:

WEEK 15:

WEEK 16:

WEEK 17:

WEEK 18:

We already know the full list of teams the Bears will play this year, we just don’t know exactly when. Here’s the breakdown of home and away games.

Home opponents

Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Road opponents

Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Commanders

NBC Sports Chicago will air a special edition of “Football Night in Chicago” focusing entirely on the Bears’ regular season schedule right at 7 p.m. If you’re not near a TV at 7 p.m., the show will also stream live on NBCSportsChicago.com, the NBC Sports Chicago app, and NBC Chicago’s 24/7 streaming news channel.

