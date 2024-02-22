The Bears announced on Wednesday that they finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 NFL season. Here’s a list of all the names, and their responsibilities on head coach Matt Eberflus’ staff.

The unit is headlined by new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and new defensive coordinator Eric Washington. Waldron joined the team in January after spending the last three seasons as the Seahawks OC. Washington was hired shortly afterwards and previously worked as the Bills assistant head coach/defensive line coach.

The newest name on the list is assistant running backs coach Jennifer King. She made history as the first female coach in Bears history.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There are several holdovers from last year on the Bears coaching staff. Eberflus retained all of his defensive position coaches after the unit developed into one of the best in the league over the second half of the season. Further, he retained offensive line coach Chris Morgan and tight ends coach Jim Dray, in part because of the development of young players like left tackle Braxton Jones, right tackle Darnell Wright and tight end Cole Kmet.

With the coaching staff set, the team can now focus its attention on roster decisions. The NFL combine begins next week, where the front office and coaches will get the opportunity to both watch incoming rookies participate in drills, and meet some players individually for short interviews. Free agency negotiations can begin on Mar. 11, and players can officially sign free agent contracts on Mar. 13. Then, the draft begins on Apr. 25.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.