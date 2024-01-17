Buccaneers-Lions game marks most expensive divisional round ticket in history

Catching Sunday’s NFC divisional round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field will cost you a pretty penny.

As a matter of fact, the cost to attend the game is higher than any other NFL divisional round in history.

The average price on the secondary market for the game is $1,186, according to TickPick.com.

The average ticket price on the secondary market for Buccaneers-Lions is higher than any divisional round playoff game EVER! 🤯



(H/T @ProFootballTalk) pic.twitter.com/5qNJTHG6J6 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 17, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The previous record in a divisional round game was the 2023 showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in Dallas at $605.

The winner of Buccaneers-Lions will face the winner of Packers-49ers in the NFC Championship Game, which will be held in San Francisco if the 49ers win or Tampa Bay or Detroit if the 49ers lose.

How much does it cost to attend Sunday’s Buccaneers-Lions game?

The cheapest seat at Ford Field is in Section 320, Row 11 for $664. Other tickets in the 300s section are ranging from $666 to $836.

Seats in Sections 200 and 100 cost upwards of $833.

What was the most expensive wild card game?

The Rams-Lions game on Sunday was the most expensive wild card round ticket in history, as well.

The average ticket price for that game was $1,259 while the get-in price was $527, The Detroit News reported. No other game last weekend had a get-in price over $230, according to the site.