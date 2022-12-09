Neymar to Pelé, the History of Brazilian Footballers Mononyms

Neymar, Pelé, Kaká -- what do these Brazilian soccer icons have in common?

If you said that they're FIFA World Cup legends known by just one name, you are correct.

The list of past and present Selecao players that decided to forego using their first and surname goes on, including players like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Casemiro, among many others.

So let's break down why certain Brazilian players choose to be mononymous and the history behind it:

Do Brazilians only have one name?

As part of Brazilian culture, people are typically given four names. The first name is oftentimes followed by a preposition, then the mother's last name and finished with the father's last name.

The reason why many Selecao players stick to one name is pretty straightforward -- to avoid complications.

While shortening the name makes it easier for fans to cheer players on, it also makes athletes more recognizable to international fans.

Most Brazilian players choose their nicknames based on their first name, last name, a mix of both or a symbolic nickname.

Why do so many Brazilian names end in INHO?

The suffix "inho" is used in Brazilian culture to emphasize "smallness, shortness, youth, fewness, etc." It is similar to adding "junior" to someone's name.

For instance, Ronaldinho means "little Ronaldo.”

Why do Brazilians have the same last name?

In Brazilian culture, there are naming patterns people follow, tracing their ancestry back to both their maternal and paternal lines.

In standard Brazilian names, people have two surnames, both the mother's and father's paternal surnames.

What does the name Neymar mean?

The name Neymar means "not accessible, obtainable or offered,” according to School My Kids.