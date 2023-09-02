Who is Travis Hunter? Meet Colorado's breakout WR, DB hybrid

Two-way players are usually a description for basketball athletes. Travis Hunter says otherwise.

With Week 1 of the new NCAA Football season underway, the sport may have already birthed its next phenomenon.

Hunter helped the Colorado Buffaloes -- head coached by Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders -- upset No. 17 TCU in a 45-42 thriller on Saturday at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

He did so in riveting fashion. Hunter played as both a starting wide receiver and cornerback and finished the game with over 110 snaps, 11 receptions, 119 receiving yards, one interception in the red zone and three tackles.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion, also broke out with a school-record 510 passing yards (38-47 completions), four touchdowns and no picks.

But as Deion said about Hunter at halftime: ""He is him. We missed him on two deep balls. He gets those two deep balls, the Heisman is in his crib chilling right now."

Here's what to know about Travis Hunter:

How old is Travis Hunter?

Hunter is 20 years old. He was born on May 18, 2003.

What year is Travis Hunter?

Hunter is a sophomore. He transferred to Colorado after playing with Jackson State as a freshman under Deion Sanders. Hunter initially committed to Florida State in 2020 after receiving a scholarship, but recommitted to Jackson State in 2021.

What position does Travis Hunter play?

Hunter, at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, plays both wide receiver and cornerback. He played both roles with Jackson State as well. Defensively, he recorded 20 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. On the other side, he had 18 receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns

Was Travis Hunter a five-star recruit?

Coming out of Collins Hill High School, Hunter was considered a consensus five-star recruit. Both 247 Sports and Rivals.com ranked him as the No. 1 recruit in his class, with ESPN slotting him at No. 2.

Hunter then became the first five-star recruit to sign with an FCS program since ESPN began ranking players in 2006 and the highest-ranked recruit to commit to an HBCU.

What accolades does Travis Hunter have?

Hunter has two college accolades to his name. He was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Freshman of the Year and included in the Second-Team All SWAC.