White Sox ‘Southside' Jerseys Sell Out Fast, Tim Anderson's Faster

Sox 'Southside' jerseys sell out fast, TA's even faster

The Chicago White Sox unveiled their "City Connect" jerseys Friday morning.

And within a few hours, the shelves had been cleared out.

The team informed that the player jerseys featuring the special design, which pays tribute to the South Side and the legacy of the White Sox logo, sold out in three hours. Tim Anderson ones sold out in two hours.

What did Anderson think of the threads?

"We wanted to do something cool and kind of be authentic. I think this is more authentic as it gets, having 'Southside' on the front," he said Friday. "It’s relatable. Just using that term definitely makes it a lot more realistic to people who actually grew up on the South Side and have been Sox fans their whole life.

"It’s not doing too much, just doing exactly what’s right. I think these uniforms definitely describe the city, and it don’t get any more authentic and real and relatable as that."

While the Chicago Sports Depot, the official team store at Guaranteed Rate Field, had some hoodies and hats left late Friday afternoon, fans looking for jerseys will have to wait until next week to get theirs. The next opportunity to get them at the Chicago Sports Depot comes June 4 and 5.

The White Sox will wear the uniforms on the field against the Detroit Tigers on June 5.

