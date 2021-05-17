White Sox Second Baseman Nick Madrigal Hits First Career Home Run

Nick Madrigal hits first career home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It happened.

When Nick Madrigal would hit his first career home run has been a topic of conversation since before he even reached the big leagues. Effective as a high-contact hitter who specializes in spraying the ball all over the field, power has not been a central part of his game.

Until Monday night in Minnesota.

RELATED: Sox won't rush Abreu back as MVP keeps taking lumps

Madrigal lined a ball to deep left field, and it cleared the outfield wall, going down as the first long ball of his major league career.

NICKY HOMERED pic.twitter.com/TRUU9amtm8 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 18, 2021

Madrigal has said he hasn't been concerned with when a home run would come for him, while simultaneously adding that he knew he'd be able to show off some more power eventually.

You could tell, though, that his teammates had heard all the conversation by their exuberant reaction to Madrigal lining his homer Monday night.

Home runs might not end up the most memorable part of Madrigal's big league career — which of course he wants to feature 3,000 hits — but there's no doubt he'll always remember this one.

Click here to subscribe to the White Sox Talk Podcast for free.