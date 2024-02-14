Read the Chiefs' full statement after shooting at Super Bowl celebration

The Kansas City Chiefs have issued a statement in the aftermath of a shooting that left one person dead and at least 21 others injured following their Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday.

According to police, the shooting occurred near a parking garage west of Union Station, where the parade ended and the rally took place Wednesday.

Law enforcement was able to respond quickly, taking two shooters into custody. Later Wednesday, it was revealed that there was a third suspect also taken into custody.

The team issued a statement Wednesday, confirming that all of their personnel were safe and offering their support to the Kansas City community.

After the Kansas City Chiefs' parade and rally, shots rang out, leaving multiple people injured. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves gave an update on the incident

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.

“We are in close communication with the mayor’s office, as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.

“We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

The shooting occurred just after the conclusion of the parade and rally, according to Kansas City police.

At this time, one person has died from their injuries and at least 10-to-15 others were injured, though police are still working to determine the total number of individuals struck by gunfire. No motive has been determined at this time, and an investigation remains underway, with federal law enforcement assisting state and local police.