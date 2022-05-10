How Josh Naylor Made MLB History in Guardians' Comeback Win Vs. White Sox

How Josh Naylor made MLB history in Guardians' comeback win vs. Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago White Sox put up nine runs on Monday night.
And they were still nearly outscored by one Cleveland Guardians player.
Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor drove in eight runs to power Cleveland's 12-9 extra-inning comeback victory over Chicago.
Naylor did most of his damage with a pair of game-changing home runs. First, with two outs in the ninth, he hit a game-tying grand slam off Liam Hendricks to cap a six-run inning.
Naylor went deep again two innings later, this time taking Ryan Burr deep for a go-ahead three-run shot in the 11th.
Naylor's late-game slugfest marked the first time in MLB history that a player hit two three-plus-run homers in the ninth inning or later of the same game.
Naylor, who hit an RBI double in the eighth, also became the first player to tally eight RBIs from the eighth inning on, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
The historic performance continues a hot start to the 2022 season for Naylor, who's hitting .338/.370/.574 with four homers and 21 RBIs.
The Sox will look to cool him off when they continue their series against Cleveland at 7:10 p.m. CT on Tuesday.