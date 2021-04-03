Cubs' Jake Arrieta Reacquainting With Fans, City on Scooter Rides

Arrieta reacquainting with Cubs fans on scooter rides originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you're walking around Wrigleyville, keep an eye out for a man on a scooter.

Because you may wind up striking a conversation with Cubs starter Jake Arrieta.

Arrieta is back on the North Side after three seasons in Philadelphia. Chicago is a familiar place to him, pitching for the Cubs from 2013-17, but the 35-year-old has spent the last couple of days riding his electric scooter around town, reacquainting himself with familiar spots while running into Cubs fans.

It's something Arrieta said he embraced during his first Cubs tenure and still does.

"I like to get out in the city and see people, have conversations," the right-hander said Saturday after his season debut. "The fans here are some of the best in all the world."

Arrieta, who lives close to Wrigley Field, said he rides his scooter to the ballpark and enjoys sparking conversations with people walking by when sitting at a stop sign or stoplight.

"That's one of the things that I remember most, is passing by people, [having a] brief conversation," he said. "The appreciation is very special to myself and everybody here. I think that the more [players] embrace it, the better we are for it.

"I look forward to more scooter rides and meeting more people."

Arrieta acknowledged it's been tougher to engage with Chicagoans due to COVID-19 but reiterated the importance of players interacting with fans.

"It's something I take a lot of pride in, and I love little electric scooters," he added, "so it's something you'll see me on pretty much the entire summer."

