Bulls Talk Podcast: The Bulls Sign Garret Temple. Is That It?

Podcast: The Bulls sign Garret Temple. Is that it?

During a weekend of big transactions, the new Bulls front office signed Garrett Temple, and stood pat otherwise. Will that be the only addition to the team for this season? Filling in for host Jason Goff, Kevin Anderson is in with K.C. Johnson and Rob Schaefer as they discuss the Temple signing, what it means for the roster and what direction the Bulls may be headed this year. Later in the podcast, the crew discusses if Coby White will be the opening starter and the NBA's biggest winner's and losers in free agency.

(1:34) - The Bulls seemed to be trying to find a playmaker, but take forwards in the draft and in free agency. Where they really looking for one?

(9:20) - What message does it send to Coby and Zach that the Bulls didn't get a playmaker?

(16:40) - How will the new Bulls front office evaluate this team?

(26:15) - How will fans feel about the returning roster?

(35:20) - Biggest winners of free agency in the NBA

(41:50) - Biggest losers in free agency

Bulls Talk Podcast

