Potential Cubs target Jesús Luzardo traded to Phillies instead: Reports

A potential Chicago Cubs trade target will be headed to the City of Brotherly Love instead, as the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly acquire pitcher Jesús Luzardo.

According to multiple reports from The Athletic and the Miami Herald, Luzardo will be leaving the Miami Marlins and heading to their National League East division rivals in a deal involving multiple prospects.

According to Miami Herald Senior Baseball Contributor Craig Mish, the Phillies will send prospects Starlyn Caba and Emaarion Boyd to the Marlins to complete the deal.

The Cubs had reportedly been in hot pursuit of Luzardo last week, with multiple outlets indicating that President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer was trying to land the starting pitcher. Reports had indicated the Marlins coveted one of the Cubs’ top prospects, with both Owen Caissie and James Triantos mentioned as possibilities, but 670 the Score’s Bruce Levin had reported late in the week that the trade talks “appear to be dead” in an indication the Cubs were shifting priorities.

Adding Luzardo would have given the Cubs a very heavy lefthanded rotation, but would have also given them a solid young, cost-controlled arm. Luzardo only appeared in 12 games last season, with a 3-6 record and a 5.00 ERA, but he has a career ERA of 4.29, striking out 559 batters in 512 innings.

With Luzardo off the board, it is likely the Cubs will instead focus on shoring up their bullpen with one of the many quality arms left on the board, including Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott, or they could still pivot back to a trade possibility for a starting pitcher, with Luis Castillo still potentially available via trade from the Seattle Mariners.

The Minnesota Twins have also reportedly “listened to offers” on pitcher Pablo López, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, but it doesn’t appear imminent that he’ll be moved.