A new sport is coming to Wrigley Field – and tickets go on sale this Tuesday

Not just baseball bats, but golf clubs, will be on the field this summer at the Friendly Confines.

Starting July 6, fans will have the opportunity to play a round of golf inside Chicago’s historic ballpark.

Presented by Upper Deck Golf, the four-day experience features nine different tee locations throughout the ballpark with hitting targets located down on the Chicago Cub’s very own field. Upper Deck Golf has brought its signature golf experiences to the upper decks of ballparks elsewhere across the U.S., including the Seattle Seahawk’s Lumen Field and the Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field.

Each of the course’s nine holes range from 75 to 150 yards, with tee boxes located at different points throughout the ballpark. A typical round is expected to take 90 minutes, but VIP tee times also include mulligans, entry to driving, putting and chipping challenges, and a complimentary meal and beverage. Standard clubs will be available on-site for golfers and additional food, beverages, and merchandise will also be available for purchase throughout the course.

Tee times will open to the general public at 11 a.m. on June 14, with tee times to be booked as early as noon on July 6 and 7 a.m. July 7 through July 9. Cubs Season Ticket Holders will receive presale opportunities to register starting June 8.

Fans are encouraged to join the VIP waitlist in order to secure a spot. Upper Deck Golf also offers a standard tee time waitlist with ticket sales to be released at a later date. In addition, VIP presale ticket access starts June 13.

To join the VIP waitlist or for more information on the Wrigley experience, visit the Upper Deck Golf website.