Chicago Cubs Opening Day 2024: What time is the game, how you can watch and more

MLB's Opening Day has finally arrived, and that means baseball is back for Chicago Cubs fans.

But what should you know heading into the season?

Here's a breakdown for Thursday:

What time do the Cubs play on Opening Day?

The Cubs play at 6:35 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Who do the Cubs play for Opening Day?

The Cubs will open the season away as the Texas Rangers host Chicago in the season opener.

Texas had a 90-72 record overall and a 50-31 record at home last season. The Rangers pitching staff averaged 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.4 runs per game in the 2023 season.

Chicago had an 83-79 record overall and a 38-43 record in road games last season. The Cubs pitching staff had a collective 4.09 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2023 season.

Who is on the Cubs' roster?

Here is the full list of players that will head to Texas to take on the defending World Series champions.

Rotation: Javier Assad, Kyle Hendricks, Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jordan Wicks

Bullpen: Yency Almonte, Adbert Alzolay, Jose Cuas, Mark Leiter Jr., Luke Little, Julian Merryweather, Hector Neris, Drew Smyly

Catchers: Miguel Amaya, Yan Gomes

Infielders: Michael Busch, Garrett Cooper, Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal, Miles Mastrobuoni, Christopher Morel, Dansby Swanson

Outfielders: Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Mike Tauchman

MLB Injured List: Jameson Taillon, Patrick Wisdom

How can you watch the Cubs play on Thursday?

The game will live stream on Fubo and will air on ESPN. For those looking to listen in, it will also air on 670 The Score.