Brewers' Jakob Junis hit in neck by line drive in batting practice, taken to hospital

Junis was “conscious, alert and responsive,” according to a joint statement by the Brewers and Pirates.

By Wes Crosby | The Associated Press

Jakob Junis of the Milwaukee Brewers was taken away in an ambulance after being hit in the neck by a line drive during batting practice at Pittsburgh on Monday.

The right-hander was standing in the outfield when he was struck by the hard-hit ball off the bat of Pirates infielder Alika Williams. Junis remained down for about 20 minutes while being treated by medical teams. He was alert while being loaded onto an ambulance and taken from PNC Park.

The teams said in a joint statement that Junis was “conscious, alert and responsive” and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Junis, 31, went on the 15-day injured list on April 6 because of a shoulder impingement. He has made one start this season, allowing one run and three hits in four innings against the Minnesota Twins on April 2.

Since debuting in the majors with Kansas City on April 12, 2017, Junis is 38-45 with a 4.63 ERA in eight seasons with the Royals, San Francisco and Milwaukee.

Earlier Monday, the Brewers placed left-handed starter Wade Miley on the 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation. He joined left-hander DL Hall, who went on the IL because of a left knee sprain on Sunday.

