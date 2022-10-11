USWNT

Mia Bhuta Becomes First Indian-American to Represent USWNT at World Cup

Bhuta also scored an incredible goal from outside the box against India on Tuesday

By Sanjesh Singh

Mia Bhuta
Mia Bhuta made two types of history for the United States women’s national soccer team.

First, the 16-year-old midfielder became the first ever Indian-American to play for the USMNT at any FIFA World Cup after starring for the Stars and Stripes in the U-17 tournament on Tuesday.

Bhuta, who has dual eligibility since she was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., and her father in Gujarat, India, is one of the USWNT’s promising upcoming products. 

In poetic fashion, she made her debut against India’s U-17 team as the two sides are in Group A of the World Cup. However, India, the host nation, never stood a chance as the U.S. poured on goal after goal in an 8-0 rout. 

The second historical moment for Bhuta? She scored the eighth and final goal in the 62nd minute, making her the first Indian-American to also score for the nation at any World Cup.

To top it all off, it was a magnificent finesse shot with her left foot from well outside the box that sailed into the upper left corner.  

Next up for the U.S. is Brazil on Friday at 7 a.m. ET and Morocco on Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET. As one of the top sides in the tournament, let’s see if Bhuta and Co. can keep making history.

