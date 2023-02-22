Mallory Swanson Leads USWNT to Fourth Straight SheBelieves Cup Win

The pieces seem to be falling into place for the USWNT just in the nick of time.

In their final competitive match before the 2023 World Cup, the Stars and Stripes beat Brazil 2-1 in Frisco, Texas, to clinch the SheBelieves Cup. This win comes after a stretch of uncertainty and skepticism surrounding the team and at the hands of two of their established stars.

Alex Morgan broke the stalemate in stoppage time of the first half, cleaning up a deflection with a chip in shot from outside the penalty box. The ball snuck between the left post and the outstretched arms of Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena to put the Americans up 1-0.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The U.S. got some insurance in the 62nd minute by none other than Mallory Swanson. The 24-year-old forward continued her blistering 2023, connecting on her seventh international goal since the new year. She finished the three-game tournament with four of her team’s five goals and unsurprisingly was named MVP.

Brazil managed to cut into the deficit early in stoppage time behind a header from forward Ludmila that snuck past two U.S. defenders and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Ludmila’s goal came within three minutes of her entering the game. This was also the only goal the U.S. conceded all tournament.

With the win, the U.S. has now secured its fourth-straight SheBelieves Cup.

Despite boasting a roster with no shortage of experienced veterans and young superstars, the USWNT appeared to be particularly vulnerable just months ago. A string of injuries kept several key players out and a three-game losing streak in October -- their first in 30 years -- emboldened critics who accused the USWNT of losing its edge.

Brazil certainly exposed some weaknesses, managing 14 shots -- four of them on goal -- but the U.S. took care of business and seem to have silenced the skeptics for the time being.

They now set their sights on the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia this summer. The two-time defending champions will kick off pool play against Vietnam on July 21 in Auckland.

In the meantime, there are reports of a pair of friendlies against Ireland in April.