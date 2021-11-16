Loyola Chicago to Join Atlantic 10 Conference Beginning Next Season

After eight seasons as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers will be moving to the Atlantic 10 beginning next season, the conference announced Tuesday.

The Ramblers, who made the Final Four in 2018 and reached the Sweet Sixteen after upsetting top-seeded Illinois in last year’s NCAA Tournament, will become the 15th team in the Atlantic 10 conference beginning with the 2022-23 season.

“Combining exceptional academics and nationally-competitive athletics, Loyola Chicago will become the 15th member of the Atlantic 10 in the 2022-23 academic year,” the conference announced on social media.

The Ramblers, who had spent 34 years in the Horizon League before joining the Missouri Valley Conference prior to the 2013-14 season, saw a remarkable run of success in recent seasons under former head coach Porter Moser, reaching the NCAA tournament in 2018 and in 2021.

They reached the Final Four in 2018 before falling to Michigan in the semifinals, then reached the Sweet Sixteen during the 2021 tournament, beating Georgia Tech and Illinois before losing to Oregon State.

The Ramblers will become the first team from Illinois to join the Atlantic 10, and are the third team from the Midwest to join the conference, along with Saint Louis, who joined in 2005, and Dayton, who joined in 1995.

In previous years, Virginia Commonwealth University, George Mason University and Davidson have joined the conference.