Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux's Celebration During Nick Foles Injury Was ‘Trash'

Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday criticized what he called a "tasteless" and "trash" sack celebration by New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux while quarterback Nick Foles laid injured on the field during Sunday's game.

Thibodeaux sacked Foles during the second quarter of the Giants' 38-10 win over the Colts, with the defensive end landing on top of the veteran quarterback. Thibodeaux celebrated the sack by doing snow angels on the field while Foles laid beside him in visible pain.

You all can not seriously tell me that Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't see Nick Foles was hurt. Please stop lying. https://t.co/Zdj1Z2rSU7 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 1, 2023

Saturday was asked how he felt about the celebration and if he wished his lineman did more to protect Foles in the moment.

"Yeah, tasteless from the celebration afterwards, just trash," Saturday told reporters. "Not a fan of it at all. And yeah, disappointed from the O-line perspective and for teammates in general. We protect our own. I mean, you all know me, man. I've been here a long time. So, I'm just gonna tread lightly. Obviously, I didn't like it at all and that's where I'll leave it."

Jeff Saturday says Kayvon Thibodeaux's celebration after sacking Nick Foles was "tasteless" and "trash":



"Not a fan of it at all" pic.twitter.com/nGWQnxNymO — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 2, 2023

Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, said after the game that he was unaware Foles was injured.

"I mean, after a sack, you celebrate," Thibodeaux told reporters. "I think that, when I did realize he was hurt, we started getting up. When you’re doing the celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. I hope he gets well and I hope he’s alright, obviously."

Foles exited the game after the sack and did not return. Sam Ehlinger will start in his place on Sunday during the Colts' season finale

"Really sore on that whole side of his body," Saturday said of Foles. "Obviously, he took a massive shot there and landed on the ball. So, a lot of pain and he'll be down this week."