Illinois QB Brandon Peters, TE Griffin Moore Test Positive for Coronavirus, Out for Game vs. Purdue

Quarterback Brandon Peters #18 of the Illinois Fighting Illini warms up prior to the start of the RedBox Bowl game against the California Golden Bears at Levi's Stadium

University of Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters was one of two players to test positive for coronavirus, the team announced Saturday.

Peters, a senior who threw for 87 yards and rushed for 75 more in Illinois’ loss to Wisconsin last week, will now have to sit out for 21 days, per the Big Ten’s coronavirus protocols, after testing positive for the virus prior to Saturday’s game against Purdue.

Peters and redshirt freshman tight end Griffin Moore both tested positive for the virus Thursday, the team announced in a press release. Both players will be eligible to return to the field Nov. 21 against Nebraska.

The team also announced that multiple players will be sidelined due to contact tracing. Those players, who were in close contact with Peters and Moore, will have to sit out this game and next week’s contest against Minnesota.

