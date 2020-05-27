University of Illinois

Illinois Football Coach Lovie Smith Shaves Iconic Beard, Causing Sadness on Social Media

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Lovie Smith of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on against the California Golden Bears during the first half of the RedBox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The University of Illinois football team had some big wins during the 2019 season, but even though the squad is currently in its offseason, there is a sad loss to report.

In a picture posted by the team’s official Twitter account, head coach Lovie Smith appears to be missing something important – his signature beard:

Understandably, many Illini football fans were upset with the news:

After several disappointing seasons, Illinois appeared in its first bowl game of the Smith era last season, reaching the Redbox Bowl after a 6-6 campaign that saw them score several impressive victories, including an upset triumph over then-undefeated Wisconsin.

