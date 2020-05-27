Illinois Football Coach Lovie Smith Shaves Iconic Beard, Causing Sadness on Social Media

The University of Illinois football team had some big wins during the 2019 season, but even though the squad is currently in its offseason, there is a sad loss to report.

In a picture posted by the team’s official Twitter account, head coach Lovie Smith appears to be missing something important – his signature beard:

Understandably, many Illini football fans were upset with the news:

0/10 I hate it — Maynard G. Muskievote (@BobbyBigWheel) May 27, 2020

After several disappointing seasons, Illinois appeared in its first bowl game of the Smith era last season, reaching the Redbox Bowl after a 6-6 campaign that saw them score several impressive victories, including an upset triumph over then-undefeated Wisconsin.