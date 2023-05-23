French Open

How Well Do You Know the French Open? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Test out how well you know the French Open and all of its history with this AP interactive quiz. Good luck!

By Julia Elbaba

Getty

It's time to slide into some French Open trivia!

With the 2023 French Open main draw just days away, there is no better time to brush up on some of your tennis knowledge and revisit some of the most legendary moments in the sport.

Between the greats that have played in the most Grand Slam finals to remembering how many weeks the "King of Clay" Rafael Nadal had been ranked No. 1 in the world, this quiz will have you deep in thought.

So let's get into it. How well do you know the French Open? Take our AP interactive quiz here:

This article tagged under:

French Open
