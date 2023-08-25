How to watch Simone Biles and Suni Lee at the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles and America’s top gymnasts are taking the next step on their path to Paris.

The 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships are here, less than one year ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. A handful of previous Olympic champions are set to compete, and the event could provide a glimpse of what USA Gymnastics has in store for next month’s World Championships, as well as next year’s Summer Games.

Here is what you need to know to catch the action:

When are the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

The 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships go from Thursday, Aug. 24, to Sunday, Aug. 27.

Where are the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

The competition will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

How to watch the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Here is the viewing schedule for the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships across NBC, CNBC and Peacock.

Friday, Aug. 25

Women’s: 8 p.m. ET, Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 26

Men’s: 10:30 a.m. ET, CNBC*

Women’s: 4:30 p.m. ET, CNBC*

Men’s: 7 p.m. ET, CNBC, Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27

Men’s: 12 p.m. ET, NBC*

Women’s: 7 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

*Tape delay

Terry Gannon will handle play-by-play duties with insight from analysts John Roethlisberger and Samantha Peszek, along with reporting from Tim Daggett.

Is Simone Biles competing at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

Biles will continue her comeback at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

The 26-year-old already has seven Olympic medals (four gold) and 25 World Championship medals (19 gold) to her name. She captured two medals at the Tokyo Olympics while battling through “the twisties.”

She returned to competitive gymnastics earlier this month at the Core Hydration Classic and placed first in the all-around while performing her historic Yurchenko double pike vault.

Gymnasts to watch at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Biles will face a stacked field in San Jose.

Reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee returned to competitive gymnastics at the Core Hydration Classic following two collegiate seasons at Auburn and will compete at the U.S. championships. Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey and Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles are also expected to compete with their sights set on a return to the Summer Games.

Tokyo Olympians Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus, Core Hydration Classic all-around champion Asher Hong and 2023 NCAA all-around champion Fred Richard headline the expected field for the men.