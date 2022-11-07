How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new.

The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.

Seattle is 9-5 against Tampa Bay all-time. Their last matchup occurred in 2019 and the Seahawks came away with a 40-34 victory.

Both teams are coming off Week 9 wins, with the Seahawks beating the Arizona Cardinals 31-21 and the Bucs beating the Los Angeles Rams 16-13.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Week 10 Seahawks-Bucs matchup in Munich:

When is the Seahawks vs. Bucs Week 10 game?

The Seahawks’ Week 10 game against the Bucs will be played on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

What time is the Seahawks vs. Bucs Week 10 game?

Kickoff time for Seahawks-Bucs is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Bucs Week 10

Seahawks-Bucs will air on NFL Network.

How to stream Seahawks vs. Bucs live online

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL+

Mobile app: NFL Network app, NFL mobile app, Yahoo! Sports app

What are the odds for Seahawks vs. Bucs Week 10?

The Bucs are currently listed as one-point favorites against the Seahawks, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Bucs -1

Over/under: 44.5

Moneyline: Bucs -120, Seahawks +105

What’s the weather forecast for Seahawks vs. Bucs?

Forecasts predict a high temperature of 52 degrees in Munich on Sunday with a 10% chance of precipitation.

Are there any more international games in the 2022 NFL season?

The league has one more international showdown on its schedule.

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will head to Mexico City for Monday Night Football on Nov. 21.

