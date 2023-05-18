How much does the Preakness Stakes winner earn? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Preakness Stakes is one of the highest-profile events in horse racing in the United States.

With it being one of three iconic races of the Triple Crown, a nice, big payout is awarded to the winning horse and its squad.

Last year, we witnessed Early Voting – jockeyed by Jose Ortiz – steal the show after holding off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

It’s anyone’s race, to say the least. But how much does the winner get to take home on Saturday, May 20? Here, we break it down:

How much does a jockey get paid for winning the Preakness?

The winning jockey earns 10% of the 2023 Preakness Stakes purse ($990,000) -- which will be $99,000.

The jockey does not get to pocket all of that money, however.

Traditionally, jockeys pay their agents 25% of their earnings, cutting the amount by $24,750.

Another 5% typically goes to the valet service that helped prepare the jockey's gear, leaving the winning jockey with $69,300.

After taxes and fees, jockeys make approximately $45,000 for winning the Preakness Stakes.

What was the payout for the Preakness Stakes in 2022?

The payout of the Preakness Stakes last year was also $990,000.

How much do you earn from winning the Triple Crown in horse racing?

The 2023 Triple Crown consists of three events: the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

The total purse for the Kentucky Derby was $3 million, while the payout for Preakness Stakes is $990,000 and the Belmont Stakes will be $1.5 million.