Former Chicago Sky Guard Courtney Vandersloot to Sign Deal With NY Liberty

The New York Liberty continues to reel in stars.

Former Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot announced on Thursday that she is signing with the Liberty after 12 seasons with the Sky.

#BREAKING Courtney Vandersloot is signing with the New York Liberty🗽✍🏼 — Courtney Vandersloot (@Sloot22) February 2, 2023

That is another signing that the New York team has grabbed this offseason after adding Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones (who won league MVP in 2018 and 2021, respectively) to a roster that already features Sabrina Ionescu.

Vandersloot, a six-time WNBA assists leader, four-time All-Star and five-time all-WNBA selection is coming off a season where she averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 assists per game. Vandersloot also led the Sky to a franchise-first championship in 2021.

While many thought that she would sign with her hometown team Seattle Storm, Vandersloot took her talents to the city that never sleeps.

The Liberty are continuing to bolster themselves as a championship team as they compete at the top with the reigning WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces. But the Aces have been making moves of their own, adding two-time champions Candace Parker and Alysha Clark to the roster earlier this week.