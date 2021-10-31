Matt Ryan suffers bloody hand injury after being stepped on originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan suffered a gruesome-looking hand injury against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
In the second quarter, Ryan fell to the ground following a pass attempt and had his left (non-throwing) hand stepped on by Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox.
The play left the quarterback with a bloody hand.
Ouch.
Despite the injury, Ryan stayed in the game. But, on his next passing attempt, he was picked off by linebacker Shaq Thompson.
Ryan and the Falcons held a 10-9 lead over the Panthers entering halftime.
Copyright RSN