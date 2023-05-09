Dog's Viral Warriors-Lakers NBA Playoff Prediction Giving Dub Nation Hope

Dog's viral Warriors-Lakers prediction giving Dub Nation hope originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The fate of the Warriors' dynasty now is in the paws of an adorable corgi dog.

OK, not really. But while facing a three-games-to-one series deficit to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, Dub Nation has found a bit of tranquility in a viral video featuring a dog recognized as "Steph Furry," "Fluffy Mamba" and by its TikTok handle, @AirCorg.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In a video posted to TikTok before the series started, Air Corgi predicted the outcome of each game of the series. By bumping a beach ball into trash cans with the team's logos displayed on the outside, Air Corgi prognosticated that the Lakers would win Game 1, followed by a Warriors win in Game 2 and consecutive Lakers wins in Game 3 and Game 4.

But then, the corgi predicted the Warriors would win the last three games of the series to take down the Lakers in dramatic fashion and advance to the Western Conference finals.

As the series has fallen exactly how Air Corgi predicted, Warriors Twitter is holding onto hope that Steph Furry knows something everyone else doesn't.

Please corgi be right https://t.co/sPXfR9oinh — Charlie Cummings (@klaytheist11) May 9, 2023

When the Lakers win but you realize the dog’s predictions are still right pic.twitter.com/F7IqnEkGmp — Anthony Gharib (@GharibSports) May 9, 2023

We regret to inform you the Corgi has been flagged by gaming commissions for suspicious bets. https://t.co/MQfviOc6hf — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 9, 2023

What kind of voo doo witchcraft ish is this… ain’t no way a corgi just went 4/4 in Warriors vs. Lakers predictions 😂😂😭 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/Ho0KWTHjF1 — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) May 9, 2023

In Air Corgi we trust.