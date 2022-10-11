David Robertson Injured Celebrating Bryce Harper's Homer, Left Off Phillies' NLDS Roster

Robertson injured celebrating Harper's HR, off Phillies' NLDS roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ATLANTA -- The Phillies have overcome injuries to several key players this season. As they enter the National League Division Series, they are faced with the challenge again.

Key late-game reliever David Robertson has been left off the team's roster for the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Robertson suffered a strained right calf muscle when he jumped up in the dugout to celebrate Bryce Harper's home run in Saturday night's 2-0 win in St. Louis.

The Phillies did not disclose the injury until three hours before Tuesday afternoon's Game 1 when the series roster was announced.

Right-hander Nick Nelson was added to the roster in place of Robertson.

The Phils made one other change to the roster. Utilityman Nick Maton was taken off, replaced by utilityman Dalton Guthrie. The Phillies favor Guthrie's right-handed bat over Maton's left-handed bat.

Robertson's loss is a blow. He has the most playoff experience of any pitcher on the staff. He pitched in his 38th career playoff game in Friday's 6-3 win over St. Louis. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning and struck out two, keeping the score close at 2-0. The Phillies rallied for six runs in the top of the ninth.

With Robertson out, the Phils will rely on lefties Jose Alvarado and Brad Hand and right-handers Seranthony Dominguez, Zach Eflin, Connor Brogdon, Andrew Bellatti and even Noah Syndergaard toward the end of games.

Robertson is back in Philadelphia receiving treatment. His status for the rest of the postseason, should the Phillies advance, is up in the air.

"He's devastated," manager Rob Thomson said. "He's very disappointed."

The Phils made one significant lineup changeup chance to Game 1. Rookie shortstop Bryson Stott is out, Edmundo Sosa is in. Sosa is a premium defender behind sinkerballer Ranger Suarez. He also hits right-handed while Stott hits left-handed. Braves starter Max Fried is a lefty.

Here is the Phillies' NLDS roster:

Pitchers (13): Left-handers – Jose Alvarado, Bailey Falter, Brad Hand, Ranger Suárez. Right-handers – Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson, Aaron Nola, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler.

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Infielders (5): Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott.

Outfielders (6): Nick Castellanos, Dalton Guthrie, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Matt Vierling.

Here is the Game 1 starting lineup:

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF

2. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

3. J.T. Realmuto, C

4. Bryce Harper, DH

5. Nick Castellanos, RF

6. Alec Bohm, 3B

7. Jean Segura, 2B

8. Matt Vierling, CF

9. Edmundo Sosa, SS