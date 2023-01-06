Damar Hamlin honored with jersey patches, other tributes for Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL will honor Damar Hamlin in a number of ways this weekend.

All 32 teams can show their support for the Bills' safety, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game but has since awoken and, as of Friday, had his breathing tube removed.

The Bills will wear "3" jersey patches on their chest in honor of Hamlin for their game against the Patriots. Buffalo's standard home blue jerseys will add a blue No. 3 with a white circle around it.

We'll be wearing a special "3" patch on Sunday for our guy @HamlinIsland.



There will be a number of tributes for Damar Hamlin across the NFL during Week 18: https://t.co/YhD5s9k2jx pic.twitter.com/SlIviqGriI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

While the Bills will be the only team to have a jersey patch, every other team will do their part for Hamlin.

Each of the 16 stadiums hosting a game this weekend are encouraged to hold a pregame moment of silence, and the league provided a statement to be read and displayed on the scoreboard graphic:

"Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care."

"The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."

Home teams are also encouraged to outfield the "3" in each 30-yard line number in Bills colors -- either red or blue. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts have already shown off their new paint:

On the field this Sunday for Damar. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/OLExmWDANl — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 6, 2023

Lastly, all players will have the option to wear black Nike T-shirts displaying "Love for Damar 3" during pregame warm-ups. Bills players will wear similar shirts in their team's blue color. Bills personnel will also have the option to wear New Era hats embroidered with a "3" on them.

The Bills will host the Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.