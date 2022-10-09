Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Ever Player to Score 700 Club Goals

Ronaldo reached the feat against Everton on Sunday

The Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Portugal striker latched onto a through-ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 44th minute for what proved to be the decisive goal in United's 2-1 win.

It was his 144th goal for United across two spells at the club. He also netted 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute for Anthony Martial at Goodison Park after again starting on the bench.

