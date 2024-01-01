Cowboys, Commanders to play Sunday afternoon with NFC East title in the balance

Kickoff for Sunday's regular-season finale between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders will take place at 3:25 p.m.

The dates and times for the Week 18 games were made official after Sunday's games when all playoff scenarios were determined. The week begins with a Saturday doubleheader that has major postseason implications and concludes with a 14-game Sunday slate.

Some teams, like the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, have already secured their spot in the playoffs. Others are still playing for positioning -- either in the playoffs or the NFL draft.

With a win at FedEx Field, the Cowboys can not only break a two-game road losing streak but win their 22nd NFC East title and secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Cowboys and Eagles both enter their respective regular-season finales at 11-5 following Philadelphia's stunning loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. The Eagles and Cowboys split their head-to-head matchups this season and both have a 4-1 division record, with Dallas currently owning the tiebreaker with a better record among common opponents.

The Dallas Cowboys edged the NFC North champs Detroit Lions 20-19 Saturday night.