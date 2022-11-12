Colts Legend Dwight Freeney Hilariously Answers If He Would've Taken Indy's HC Job

Dwight Freeney hilariously answers if he would've taken Colts' HC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

​Jim Irsay gave the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coaching job to Jeff Saturday.

But what if the Colts owner had offered it up to a different member of the franchise's Ring of Honor?

In an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" earlier this week, guest host Tom Pelissero asked Freeney whether he had thought about why Irsay didn't call him instead of Saturday.

And the former seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end gave a hilariously honest response.

"No, I would've definitely hung up on that phone call," Freeney said. "I would've been like, 'Uh, something's wrong with my phone, Jim. Let me check the reception here.’”

Incredible.

Freeney also detailed his stunned reaction upon learning his former Colts teammate that he won Super Bowl 41 with got the gig following Frank Reich’s firing.

"When I heard [Reich] got fired, I was like, 'Man, that's rough. I wonder who they're going to promote in-house,'" Freeney said. "And then I heard it was Jeff and I said, 'Hold on a second, who?' Because I was just with Jeff at the Ring of Honor for Tarik Glenn. We were talking a little football and scheme things, whatever. And there wasn't even a mention of any type of inkling of wanting to be a head coach or anything.”

“He’s a smart guy, he’s a great guy,” Freeney added. “I’m happy for him because obviously he’s had aspirations of wanting to be a head coach even though it was a surprise to me. I never knew he wanted to be one. So he gets a great situation in a sense where you don’t really have to interview for anything, you just go out and do it. But that being said, if you look too bad maybe people look at him and say he did such a terrible job. But I guess, like he said, he has nothing to lose in this situation.”

Indy’s appointment of Saturday, who was previously working as an ESPN analyst, was historic. It marked the first time since 1961 that an NFL team hired a head coach with no prior coaching experience at the pro or college level. Saturday’s only experience came as an assistant and head coach at a Georgia high school.

The former six-time Pro Bowl center getting the job despite a mostly blank coaching resume has drawn a ton of criticism, with Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas recently unloading on the hire in a viral rant.

Saturday will have his first chance to quiet the critics in Sunday's game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.