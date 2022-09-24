The countdown to the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon has dwindled to a few weeks, meaning thousands of runners will soon flood the city's streets.

As preparations continue for 44th running of the city's biggest race, here are some things participants need to know ahead of the Oct. 9 event.

Schedule

Before race day, all participants must pick up a packet ahead of the marathon. Packets will include: bib numbers, safety pins, timing devices, gear check tags and Nike shirts.

Packets will be distributed at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo in the McCormick Place, which is located at 2301 S. Martin Luther King Dr.

All participants must present their packet pick-up email and a photo ID to receive their packets.

Oct. 6: Packet Pick Up

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 Packet Pick Up

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 8: Packet Pick Up

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 9: Race Day

7:20 a.m.: Men's Marathon Wheelchair Start

7:21 a.m.: Women's Marathon Wheelchair Start

7:23 a.m.: Marathon Handcycle Start

7:30 a.m.: Wave 1 Start

8 a.m.: Wave 2 Start

8:35 a.m.: Wave 3 Start

9:30 a.m.: Spectator access to Grant Park begins

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Runner Reunite

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 27th Mile Post-Race Party

Course

Known for its flat and fast course, the inaugural race will start and end in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand tour of the city in between their journey.

Along the 26.2-mile trek, runners will be guided across 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic landmarks and six Chicago River bridges.

Organizers anticipate that the route will be treaded by as many as 40,000 runners, and plenty of supporters are expected to be scattered along the course, too.

All marathon participants are expected to complete the distance in at least six hours and 30 minutes, which means runners will have to tread a 15-minute — or faster — pace per mile.

Streaming

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road Closures

The marathon will begin 7:20 a.m. Oct. 9 in Grant Park, near Columbus Drive and Grand Avenue. The street closures will span from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed areas will include:

Columbus Drive to Grand Avenue: 7 to 10 a.m.

Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street: 7 to 10 a.m.

State Street from Grand Avenue to Jackson Boulevard: 7 to 10:30 a.m.

Jackson Boulevard from State Street to LaSalle Street: 7 to 10:30 a.m.

LaSalle Street from Jackson Boulevard to Stockton Drive: 7 to 11:30 a.m.

Stockton Drive from LaSalle Drive to Fullerton Drive: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Fullerton Drive from Stockton Drive to Cannon Drive: 7 from 11:45 a.m.

Cannon Drive from Fullerton Drive to Sheridan Road: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Sheridan Road from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Inner Lakeshore Drive from Belmont Avenue to Sheridan Road: 7 a.m. to noon

Sheridan Road from Inner Lakeshore Drive to Broadway Avenue: 7 a.m. to noon

Broadway Avenue from Sheridan Road to Briar Place: 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Broadway Avenue from Briar Place to Diversey Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Clark Street from Diversey Parkway to Fullerton Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Clark Street from Fullerton Parkway to Webster Avenue: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Webster Avenue from Clark Street to Sedgwick Street: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Sedgwick Street from Webster Avenue to North Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

North Avenue from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wells Street from North Avenue to Walton Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wells Street from Walton Street to Wacker Drive: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Wacker Drive from Wells Street to Monroe Street: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Monroe Street from Wacker Drive to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Halsted Street from Monroe Street to Adams Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Adams Street from Halsted Street to Damen Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Damen Avenue from Adams Street to Jackson Boulevard: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Jackson Boulevard from Damen Avenue to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Halsted Street from Jackson Boulevard to Taylor Street: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Taylor Street from Halsted Street to Loomis Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Loomis Street from Taylor Street to 18th Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

18th Street from Loomis Street to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Halsted Street from 18th Street to 21st Street: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

21st Street from Halsted Street to Canalport Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Canalport Avenue from 21st Street to Cermak Road: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Cermak Road from Canalport Avenue to Wentworth Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Road to 26th Street: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

26th Street from Wentworth Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 26th Street to 35th Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

35th Street from Michigan Avenue to Indiana Avenue: 7 a.m. 4 p.m.

Indiana Avenue from 35th Street to 31st Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

31st Street from Indiana Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 31st Street to Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444.

Transportation

Organizers encourage all participants and spectators to use public transportation race weekend.

For those who choose to drive, Millennium Garages are the closest parking options to Grant Park.

COVID-19 Polices

"Creating a safe environment race weekend is everyone’s responsibility," organizers said on the marathon's website.

Organizers are urging participants who test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone with the virus within 10 days of the event to not take part unless they have met all the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations regarding quarantine and isolation.

Participants who test positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of the event — Sept. 30 — will have the opportunity to defer their place and entry fee to the 2023 event.