Marcel Hug Wins 2022 Chicago Marathon Men's Wheelchair Race With Unofficial Record

Marcel Hug, known as the "silver bullet," defeated defending champion Daniel Romanchuk Sunday to win the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in record-breaking time.

Hug finished with an official time of 1:25:20, which beat the course record of 1:26:56.

Hug and Romanchuk have battled it out for years in Chicago, but Romanchuk has won the race the last three years.

"It feels great to be back first," Hug said at the finish line. "I was trying all the time to win but someone else like Daniel was just stronger... but this year I got it."

Romanchuk came in second in this year's race.

Hug, of Switzerland, entered the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon as one of the most dominant athletes and a top contender to medal.

He previously captured headlines for going beyond the grand slam, winning marathons in Boston, London, Rio, Berlin, Chicago and New York. His latest victory came from the 2021 Boston Marathon, where he crossed the finish line with a seven minute lead.