2021 chicago marathon

Chicago Marathon 2021: Daniel Romanchuk Wins Men's Wheelchair Race

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a tight race to the finish, Daniel Romanchuk has just defended his title in the men's wheelchair race at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. 

Facing tight competition, Romanchuk cruised to his third consecutive victory in the race.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Romanchuk seized his first Abbott World Marathon Majors win in Chicago in 2018 and he has been nearly invincible ever since.

Most recently, he won the bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Local

2021 chicago marathon 14 mins ago

Seifu Tura Marks Massive Comeback With 2021 Chicago Marathon Win

2021 bank of america chicago marathon 32 mins ago

Photos: Best Signs From the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

He finished 2018 by becoming the first American male and the youngest athlete to win the wheelchair competition at the TCS New York City Marathon, and he concluded 2019 with a trio of crowns in the Boston, London, and Bank of America Chicago marathons (he won Chicago by three minutes).

Romanchuk is a current member of the University of Illinois Wheelchair Racing Team.

This article tagged under:

2021 chicago marathonDaniel Romanchuk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us