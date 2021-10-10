Chicago Marathon 2021: Daniel Romanchuk Wins Men's Wheelchair Race

After a tight race to the finish, Daniel Romanchuk has just defended his title in the men's wheelchair race at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Facing tight competition, Romanchuk cruised to his third consecutive victory in the race.

Romanchuk seized his first Abbott World Marathon Majors win in Chicago in 2018 and he has been nearly invincible ever since.

Most recently, he won the bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Paralympics.

He finished 2018 by becoming the first American male and the youngest athlete to win the wheelchair competition at the TCS New York City Marathon, and he concluded 2019 with a trio of crowns in the Boston, London, and Bank of America Chicago marathons (he won Chicago by three minutes).

Romanchuk is a current member of the University of Illinois Wheelchair Racing Team.