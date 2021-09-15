After a year’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will be back in 2021, with runners tackling the 26.2 mile course through the streets of the Windy City.

The marathon, set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 10, will feature more than 35,000 runners, including some of the most elite athletes that the sport has to offer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Several changes have been made for this year’s edition of the race, including the addition of new COVID testing and vaccination protocols. All participants will be required to provide proof of complete COVID vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID test, in order to run in the race, according to marathon officials.

Racers will be required to pick up their materials at the Abbott Health and Fitness Expo, where they will be asked to provide their negative COVID-19 test (taken no more than 72 hours before the race) or their proof of vaccination.

Spectators will be allowed to watch the race in Grant Park on race day, with access to the post-race party opening at 9:30 a.m. Spectators will be required to go through a screening process at the entrance, with gates located off of Michigan Avenue.

Fans will also be able to follow their favorite runners on the course, and are encouraged to take CTA trains and buses to do so.

Race-day hospitality will not be available at this year’s race, according to officials.

More information on the race can be found on the Bank of Chicago Marathon’s “Frequently Asked Questions” page.