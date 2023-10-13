Bank of America Chicago Marathon

chicago marathon

A look back at how a kitten was rescued by a runner during this year's Chicago Marathon

By Matt Stefanski

While the thousands of runners who completed the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon are likely still basking in their glory, one Boston woman who completed the marathon achieved something else remarkable that day.

During her run of the 26.2-mile course, Sarah Bohan was five miles short of finishing when she discovered a kitten hiding along the route and decided to take action.

She, along with fellow runner Gia Nigro, actually found an owner for the animal on the route, according to PAWS Chicago.

While the story is sweet enough as is, the rescue almost feels like destiny.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Bohan was actually running on behalf of TEAM PAWS Chicago and embarked on the trek to raise funds for the non-profit, which is dedicated to building "No Kill" communities, ending the overpopulation of homeless animals and transforming animal welfare.

Bohan managed to finish the race with a time of 3:31:35 and even spent some time encouraging struggling runners to reach the finish line, according to PAWS.

This article tagged under:

chicago marathon
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us