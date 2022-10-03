3 Things to Know About the 2022 Chicago Marathon From the Race's Director

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Race Director Carey Pinkowski stopped by NBC Chicago Monday and shared with us the top three things he wants people to know about the 2022 race coming up this weekend.

This year's race is set to step off Sunday, bringing thousands of runners, spectators and volunteers to several city neighborhoods.

Here's what Pinkowski hopes people know:

The Competition Will Be Fierce

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Four defending champions are back on the Paralympic side. We've got Tatyana McFadden and also Daniel Romanchuk that are going to be defending their titles. Ruth Chepngetich on the women's side and Seifu Tura. So great racing up front. We've had five world records in Chicago. Olympic champions have competed here. Gotta check it out."



2. How to Get Around on Race Day

The Bank of America Chicago marathon route is a great tour of the city of Chicago. You get to see some of the great architecture, some landmarks and really experience the fabric of this wonderful community, but it's also very accessible for friends, family members, significant others to get to different locations. So if you want to see some of these fantastic athletes up front or you want to cheer on someone that's special to you, go to our website, Chicagomarathon.com. It'll tell you how to either get around on foot or public transportation, maybe discover some neighborhoods you've never been to before and see and cheer on these great, fantastic athletes."

3. You Can Watch the Race Even If You Can't Attend in Person



"If you can't make it out on race day, you can go to NBC 5 Chicago and catch wire-to-wire coverage, some great images of the city. So if you can't cheer, watch on NBC 5."