2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Vivian Kiplagat

Kiplagat will hit the city's streets Sunday

Vivian Kiplagat will return to Chicago after finishing fifth at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. This time around, Kiplagat will seek a podium finish and a personal best at the event.

Country of Origin: Kenya

Standout Race: 2022 Milan Marathon

Kiplagat is no stranger to the Milan Marathon, winning the event in 2018, 2019 and 2022. In her latest victory, the three-time champion stunned audiences, locking in a 2:20:18 personal best. While she came short of breaking the 2:19:35 course record, Kiplagat proved she is ready to break ground and join the sub-2:20 club.

At the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Kiplagat valiantly ran alongside Ruth Chepngetich — who later scored the event's crown — until the blistering pace took the energy out of her legs. She faded to fifth, but posted the second fastest half marathon split in the race at 1:08:50.

Since making her marathon debut in 2016, Kiplagat has won seven of the 13 marathons she has completed. In addition to her victories at the Milan Marathon, the athlete set a winning 2:33:27 course record at the 2019 Mexico City Marathon to pair with her first-place finish at the 2019 Honolulu Marathon.

