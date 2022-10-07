2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Vivian Kiplagat

Vivian Kiplagat will return to Chicago after finishing fifth at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. This time around, Kiplagat will seek a podium finish and a personal best at the event.

Country of Origin: Kenya

Standout Race: 2022 Milan Marathon

Kiplagat is no stranger to the Milan Marathon, winning the event in 2018, 2019 and 2022. In her latest victory, the three-time champion stunned audiences, locking in a 2:20:18 personal best. While she came short of breaking the 2:19:35 course record, Kiplagat proved she is ready to break ground and join the sub-2:20 club.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Information:

At the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Kiplagat valiantly ran alongside Ruth Chepngetich — who later scored the event's crown — until the blistering pace took the energy out of her legs. She faded to fifth, but posted the second fastest half marathon split in the race at 1:08:50.

Since making her marathon debut in 2016, Kiplagat has won seven of the 13 marathons she has completed. In addition to her victories at the Milan Marathon, the athlete set a winning 2:33:27 course record at the 2019 Mexico City Marathon to pair with her first-place finish at the 2019 Honolulu Marathon.