2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Seifu Tura

Seifu Tura will head to the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon eyeing a two-peat after winning the event in 2021.

Country of Origin: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Tura ran a methodically controlled race at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, hitting the gas pedal near the 38K mark to pull away with a first-place finish in 2:06:12.

After the race, he noted that even though he wasn't prepared for the warm temperatures, he was “determined to fight to the very end.” Organizers said the win marked the biggest race of Tura's career.

More Information:

If Tura wins the 2022 event, he would etch his name as the fifth man in Chicago's history to carry out back-to-back victories.

The reigning champion has had a storied 2022 season highlighted by a personal best 58:36 finish at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon. Tura also topped second place at the Paris Marathon in 2:05:10 and finished sixth at the World Athletics Marathon Championships in 2:07:17.