2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite: Daniel Romanchuk

Daniel Romanchuk seized his first Abbott World Marathon Majors win in Chicago in 2018 and he has been nearly invincible ever since.

Name: Daniel Romanchuk 

Country of Origin: U.S.A.

Standout Race: 

He finished 2018 by becoming the first American male and the youngest athlete to win the wheelchair competition at the TCS New York City Marathon, and he concluded 2019 with a runner-up finish in Tokyo and a trio of crowns in the Boston, London, and Bank of America Chicago marathons (he won Chicago by three minutes).

More About Daniel Romanchuk

His Boston win came with an added bonus: a new PR, 1:21:36. The London Marathon also doubled as the World Para-athletics Marathon Championships so Romanchuk added “marathon world champion” to his long list of accomplishments.

Most recently, he won the bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Romanchuk competed in five events at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games; his best finish was seventh in the 800m.

