Chicago Marathon

2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Keira D'Amato

1175578050
AFP via Getty Images

Keira D’Amato carries one of the most inspiring stories in the field.

Name: Keira D’Amato

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Country of Origin: USA

Standout Race:  

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2021 chicago marathon Sep 27

Bank of America Chicago Marathon: What You Should Know Ahead of the 2021 Race

Chicago Marathon 24 hours ago

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Announces Changes to 2021 Elite Field

D’Amato returned to the roads in 2016 and had a breakthrough season in 2020 that included a 12-minute PR in the marathon, 2:22:56, making her the seventh fastest American female marathon runner in history.

More About Keira D’Amato:  

She excelled as a high school and NCAA Division I runner but struggled with an ankle injury as a professional athlete that ultimately required surgery. As a result, she took a seven-year break from running, got married, had two children, and built a successful career in real estate. To get in shape after having her children, she decided to give running a try again, a move that reignited her love and passion for the sport. In addition to her standout 2020 marathon finish, she also set a 10-mile American record for a women’s only race, stopping the clock in 51:23. D’Amato has not raced much in 2021, but she opened her season with a PR in the 10,000m
on the track, 32:16.8.

This article tagged under:

Chicago MarathonChicagoKeira D’Amato
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us