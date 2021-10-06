2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Keira D'Amato

Keira D’Amato carries one of the most inspiring stories in the field.

Name: Keira D’Amato

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Country of Origin: USA

Standout Race:

D’Amato returned to the roads in 2016 and had a breakthrough season in 2020 that included a 12-minute PR in the marathon, 2:22:56, making her the seventh fastest American female marathon runner in history.

More About Keira D’Amato:

She excelled as a high school and NCAA Division I runner but struggled with an ankle injury as a professional athlete that ultimately required surgery. As a result, she took a seven-year break from running, got married, had two children, and built a successful career in real estate. To get in shape after having her children, she decided to give running a try again, a move that reignited her love and passion for the sport. In addition to her standout 2020 marathon finish, she also set a 10-mile American record for a women’s only race, stopping the clock in 51:23. D’Amato has not raced much in 2021, but she opened her season with a PR in the 10,000m

on the track, 32:16.8.