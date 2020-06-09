Tuesday Marks 10th Anniversary of the Blackhawks’ 2010 Stanley Cup Championship

Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of one of the biggest moments in Chicago sports history, as it has been a full decade since the Blackhawks snapped a 49-year drought and captured the Stanley Cup championship in Philadelphia on this date in 2010.

The game, punctuated by Patrick Kane’s overtime game winner in Game 6 of the series, was a tightly-played, back-and-forth affair, an appropriate ending to a series that featured several one-goal games and what turned out to be a pair of overtime game winners, with Claude Giroux also capturing Game 3 for the Flyers in dramatic fashion.

Nothing will top the incredible moment that Kane captured the Cup for Chicago, and no moment will ever be able to top just how bizarre the goal truly was:

After video review finally revealed that the puck had indeed beaten Michael Leighton and gotten stuck in the back of the net, the Blackhawks were able to celebrate their championship, their first in nearly half a century.

As we re-live that historic moment in Blackhawks history, the question has to be asked: what is YOUR favorite memory from the playoff run? Was it Kane’s goal in Game 6? How about Marian Hossa’s overtime game-winner against the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals:

Dustin Byfuglien’s hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks, which helped the Blackhawks steal back home-ice advantage in the Western Conference Semifinals:

Or how about Jonathan Toews’ hat trick the very next game:

Byfuglien had a penchant for the dramatic in the playoffs, scoring an overtime game-winner against San Jose in the conference final:

Perhaps lesser known, but just as important was Tomas Kopecky’s game-winner against the Flyers in Game 1 of the Cup Final:

We have a lot of favorite moments from those playoffs, but what are some of yours? Let us know!