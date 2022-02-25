Source: Blackhawks Narrow General Manager Search to Three Candidates

Blackhawks' GM finalists down to three candidates originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have narrowed their search for a full-time general manager to three candidates, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago.

The list includes: Tampa Bay Lightning director of hockey operations Mathieu Darche, Chicago interim GM Kyle Davidson and Chicago Cubs assistant GM Jeff Greenberg. The news was first reported by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet in his latest 32 Thoughts column.

St. Louis Blues vice president of hockey operations Peter Chiarelli, former Montreal Canadiens assistant GM Scott Mellanby and Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM Eric Tulsky were among the seven candidates interviewed. Toronto Raptors vice president Teresa Resch was reportedly in the running as well, although it was never made official by the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz provided this update on Wednesday evening: "The Chicago Blackhawks advisory committee has concluded its evaluation with General Manager candidates and provided input to leadership. The leadership team is moving to the next step of the process. Additional updates on the search will be provided as the process continues."

A brief summary on each of the three remaining candidates:

In his current role with Tampa Bay, Darche assists in all aspects of player personnel decisions, analytics, player development, contract preparation and negotiation, budgeting, scheduling and cap tracking, according to the team's bio page. He was also in the running for the GM positions in Montreal and Vancouver.

Davidson was hired by the Blackhawks as a hockey operations intern in 2010 and worked his way up to assistant GM of hockey administration before taking over as the interim GM in October. He's highly respected within the organization and it's not surprising he's one of the finalists for the full-time gig.

The most interesting name on the list is Greenberg, who's currently employed by the Chicago Cubs. He was hired by the organization in 2012, where he started as a baseball operations intern and climbed up the ranks to assistant GM. He has a little bit of a hockey background, and his dad Chuck, most notably, helped Mario Lemieux purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins.

