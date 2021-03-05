Read Brent Seabrook's Full Statement to Blackhawks Fans as He Ends His NHL Career

Brent Seabrook says he'll always be a Blackhawk.

Seabrook - who said Friday that he would end his NHL career after 15 seasons, all with the Chicago Blackhawks - thanked many people in his announcement. But he had a special message for fans.

His statement can be read in full below:

“I am so proud to have played my entire 15-year National Hockey League career in Chicago with the Blackhawks. It was an honor to play the game that I love, with teammates I love, in front of fans I love, in a city that my family and I have grown to love. After several surgeries, countless hours of rehab and training to get back on the ice at the level of my expectations, it will not be possible for me to continue playing hockey. This is what is best for me and my family. The love and support of my wife, Dayna, and my kids, Carter, Kenzie and Dylan has meant everything to me. My parents, Gary and Suzanne, and my brother Keith, have been behind me every step of the way and are my foundation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

I want to thank the Blackhawks organization - including the Wirtz Family, Rocky and Danny Wirtz, Stan Bowman and Jeremy Colliton - who have been very supportive throughout this process. I’m thankful for all that the Blackhawks have done for me and my career. This organization drafted me as an 18-year-old kid out of western Canada and this team became my family away from home. In addition, I'm thankful for the Blackhawks medical and training staff for always putting me in the best position to succeed on the ice. Over the past 15 years, I've played with and for some incredible teammates and coaches. I thank each and every one of you. It was an honor to wear the Blackhawks sweater and go to battle with you night in and night out. I loved being your teammate.

Lastly, to the great fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, thank you. I sacrificed everything for this team in our quest to lift three Stanley Cups and gave it everything I had for you. I couldn't have asked for a better fan base to play for. You, more than anyone, kept me honest and always pushed me to be better - while also cheering me as your All-Star and Champion. Lifting the Stanley Cup in 2015 in front of all the fans at the United Center will be a memory I’ll never forget. You have truly made Chicago a second home. My family and I will be forever grateful for your love and support and I look forward to always having a special connection with you the fans. I will always be a Blackhawk.

In 1,114 career regular season games, Seabrook scored 103 goals and dished out 361 assists, with a +111 plus/minus rating in those contests. He also scored 38 power play goals in his career, with 121 assists on the man-advantage.

As great as Seabrook was in the regular season, he was an even more impactful performer in the playoffs, with 20 goals in 123 postseason games. His series-winning goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013 playoffs is likely his most famous tally in the playoffs, and he also notched a game-winner in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins in that postseason run.

Seabrook scored seven goals in the Blackhawks 2015 Stanley Cup run, helping the team to a third title in six seasons.

Seabrook’s 1,114 games rank third in Blackhawks history, trailing only Stan Mikita and Seabrook’s long-time teammate and defensive pairing-mate Duncan Keith.

His 464 points rank him sixth among the team’s defensemen all-time, and he is one of only five Blackhawks blue liners to score 100 or more goals, joining Keith, Doug Wilson, Bob Murray and Doug Mohns.