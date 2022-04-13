Podcast: Pat Foley's Top Calls and Chicago's Mount Rushmore of Sports Announcers

Podcast: Reflecting and listening to Pat Foley's top calls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss Chicago's losing streak hitting eight games and interim head coach Derek King saying his team is mentally drained. Plus, they reflect on Pat Foley's best calls as he prepares for retirement and who's on their Mount Rushmore of Chicago sports play-by-play announcers.
1:30 - Can we learn anything about the Blackhawks down the stretch?
11:40 - Pat Foley calling it a career after 39 years as the voice of the Blackhawks
25:25 - Remembering our favorite Pat Foley calls
42:35 - Who's on your Mount Rushmore of Chicago sports play-by-play announcers?
Sports
