Pat Foley

Podcast: Pat Foley's Top Calls and Chicago's Mount Rushmore of Sports Announcers

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Reflecting and listening to Pat Foley's top calls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss Chicago's losing streak hitting eight games and interim head coach Derek King saying his team is mentally drained. Plus, they reflect on Pat Foley's best calls as he prepares for retirement and who's on their Mount Rushmore of Chicago sports play-by-play announcers.

1:30 - Can we learn anything about the Blackhawks down the stretch?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

11:40 - Pat Foley calling it a career after 39 years as the voice of the Blackhawks

25:25 - Remembering our favorite Pat Foley calls

42:35 - Who's on your Mount Rushmore of Chicago sports play-by-play announcers?

Sports

25 mins ago

2022 NBA Playoffs: First Round Bracket, Schedule, TV Info

Lance Lynn 2 hours ago

White Sox' Lance Lynn Injury Rehab Ahead of Schedule

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Pat FoleyChicago Blackhawks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us